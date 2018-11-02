Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0194

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last week, Graft has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Graft has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $19,316.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.01655957 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016141 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009390 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,142,114,859 coins and its circulating supply is 422,011,859 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.