Graco Inc. (GGG) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Graco has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.62 million. Graco had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 18.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $1,506,978.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,691.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $4,592,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,233.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 51.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 25.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.