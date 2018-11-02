Goldcorp (GG) Trading 6.5% Higher

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.61. 10,887,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 7,395,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Goldcorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $13.00 price target on Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of -0.09.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GG. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Goldcorp (NYSE:GG)

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

