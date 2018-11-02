Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.02 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.84. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $656.02 million during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.