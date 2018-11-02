GoChain (GO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.80 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Upbit and Bilaxy. GoChain has a market cap of $43.47 million and $1.80 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00150102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00251215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $628.76 or 0.09940138 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,020,611,171 coins and its circulating supply is 627,248,562 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Kucoin, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

