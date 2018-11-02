Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 148.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,252,000 after acquiring an additional 898,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,154,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,778,000 after acquiring an additional 452,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 195.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $13,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,979.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $74.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

GBT stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 4.32.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.