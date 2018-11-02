Glencore (GLEN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cfra set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 328.30 ($4.29) on Monday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.