GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GVDNY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. 21,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,649. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.