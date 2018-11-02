Gilead Sciences (GILD) Given a $94.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.84.

GILD stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.40. 431,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,447. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

