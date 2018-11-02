Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 6,951 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.99.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,353 shares of company stock worth $2,350,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $56.04 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

