Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

TSE:GIL opened at C$39.97 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$33.03 and a twelve month high of C$42.18.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of C$986.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$946.47 million.

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “c$37.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$41.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director George Jason Heller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.97, for a total value of C$99,925.00.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

