Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $514.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.92. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 62,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,894,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

