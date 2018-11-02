General Moly (GMO) Shares Up 10%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s share price shot up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 562,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 185,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Several research firms have commented on GMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on General Moly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

