General Electric (GE) Stock Price Down 2.8% After Earnings Miss

General Electric (NYSE:GE) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.89. 3,794,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 110,123,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,799,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5,184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 73,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Finally, Filament LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

