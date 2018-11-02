General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 2.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.2% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 246,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp raised its position in General Electric by 62.9% in the first quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 36.2% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 188,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,242 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 28.9% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

GE opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

