General Dynamics Co. (GD) Holdings Reduced by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $178.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $164.76 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at $756,770.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

