Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) CEO Sells $1,027,800.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,122,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $52.27. 633,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Generac had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $559.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Generac by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.98.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

