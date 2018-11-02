Generac (GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $559.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Generac updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,729. Generac has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 9,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $493,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,125.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick John Forsythe sold 45,150 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $2,575,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,886.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,150 shares of company stock worth $5,285,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 614,112 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Generac by 516.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,234,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,625,000 after buying an additional 1,871,776 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Generac by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,969,000 after buying an additional 463,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Generac by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,857,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Generac by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,387,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,784,000 after buying an additional 67,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

