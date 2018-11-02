Gem Diamonds’ (GEMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GEMD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 137.14 ($1.79).

GEMD stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 106 ($1.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.75 ($1.50).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company owns 70% interest in the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

