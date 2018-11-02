Gatcoin (GAT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Gatcoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gatcoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $1,941.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatcoin token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00151897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00253269 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.44 or 0.09935082 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Gatcoin Token Profile

Gatcoin’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin . Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gatcoin’s official website is www.gatcoin.io

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

