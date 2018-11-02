Gartner (IT) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Gartner also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.61-3.77 EPS.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,335. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.96 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gartner from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.73.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.69, for a total transaction of $79,064.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $560,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,306 shares of company stock worth $7,795,227. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

