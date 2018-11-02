Garrison Capital (GARS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GARS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. National Securities boosted their target price on Garrison Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrison Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GARS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,908. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Garrison Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Garrison Capital had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Garrison Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Garrison Capital by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garrison Capital by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrison Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garrison Capital by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 84,361 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

