Gannett (GCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gannett owns the publishing assets of the legacy Gannett company following its June 2015 split into two publicly traded companies – a broadcasting and digital company called TEGNA (Ticker: TGNA) and a publishing company called Gannett. The new Gannett owns the USA Today and a host of other media assets. “

Get Gannett alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Gannett and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Gannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gannett from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

GCI stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,061. Gannett has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $730.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Gannett’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other Gannett news, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,768.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,083.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew T. Yost sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,012 shares of company stock valued at $93,318. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Gannett by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gannett by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,223,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,856 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.