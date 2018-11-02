Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Position Boosted by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,056,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after buying an additional 1,174,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,365,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,091,000 after buying an additional 905,752 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,084,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,238,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $33.10 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.