GameLeagueCoin (GML) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

GameLeagueCoin (CURRENCY:GML) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One GameLeagueCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameLeagueCoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. GameLeagueCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of GameLeagueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007210 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00024294 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00347702 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About GameLeagueCoin

GameLeagueCoin (CRYPTO:GML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. The official website for GameLeagueCoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=595779.0 . GameLeagueCoin’s official Twitter account is @GameLeaguecoin

GameLeagueCoin Coin Trading

GameLeagueCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameLeagueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameLeagueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameLeagueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

