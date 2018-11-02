GameCredits (GAME) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and $276,623.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,491,900 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinrail, BitBay, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

