FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Tapestry Inc Issued By William Blair (TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tapestry in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

TPR stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $142,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 128.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.