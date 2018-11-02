FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Stars Group Inc Issued By Cormark (TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stars Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.13.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Stars Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSG. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of TSG opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

