FY2019 EPS Estimates for Rexnord Corp (RXN) Increased by SunTrust Banks

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RXN. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

RXN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.66 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,238,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,286,000 after buying an additional 1,089,253 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 832,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 450,429 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 18,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 431,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 429,505 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,771,000 after buying an additional 391,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 632,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 286,800 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

