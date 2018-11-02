FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Corp (CPX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$297.19 million. Capital Power had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPX. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$27.07 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$22.15 and a 12 month high of C$29.79.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity.

