FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Newell Brands Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NWL)

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Newell Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.81.

NYSE NWL opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,347.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newell Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,507,000 after buying an additional 190,217 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 49,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Newell Brands by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 676,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 29,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

