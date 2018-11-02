FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Cent JAPAN Rwy/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (CJPRY)

Cent JAPAN Rwy/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cent JAPAN Rwy/ADR in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cent JAPAN Rwy/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cent JAPAN Rwy/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. Cent JAPAN Rwy/ADR has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

