FY2018 EPS Estimates for Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.26. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after buying an additional 84,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,393,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 289,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 86,812 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 102,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip R. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

