FY2018 EPS Estimates for Trex Company Inc Lifted by Analyst (TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 2.39. Trex has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

In related news, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $236,116.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,088.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $249,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

