FY2018 EPS Estimates for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum set a $29.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after purchasing an additional 263,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 101,270 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,263,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,806,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 978,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 94,288 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

