FY2018 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Co Increased by SunTrust Banks (KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for The Coca-Cola in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie set a $50.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

