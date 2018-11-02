FY2018 EPS Estimates for SPX Flow Inc Cut by Seaport Global Securities (FLOW)

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of SPX Flow in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX Flow’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $530.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

FLOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on SPX Flow from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

