FY2018 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies (SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 price target on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE SC opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.12. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 366.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 253.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 466.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.