FY2018 EPS Estimates for QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Reduced by Analyst

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

NYSE QTS opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.28 million. QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 753,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney purchased 1,400 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.07 per share, with a total value of $61,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $88,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $231,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.