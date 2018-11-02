FY2018 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp Decreased by Analyst (PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$382.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 13.54%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, GMP Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$3.16 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33.

In other news, Director Wane Jacob Stickland bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,700.00. Insiders purchased a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,100 over the last quarter.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.