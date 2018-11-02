FY2018 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

NUVA opened at $57.26 on Thursday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,023,000 after purchasing an additional 500,395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 46.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

