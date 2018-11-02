FY2018 EPS Estimates for MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (MFSF)

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for MutualFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.27%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MFSF opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. MutualFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

