FY2018 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings Inc Raised by William Blair (MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $54.37 on Friday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $281,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $158,629.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,027,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,856,284.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,528,016 shares of company stock valued at $634,098,544 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Medpace by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Medpace by 5,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 39.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.