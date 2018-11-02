FY2018 EPS Estimates for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Reduced by Analyst (IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.52. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $67.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $211,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $223,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 99.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $561,708.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $62,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,085 shares in the company, valued at $192,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,592 shares of company stock worth $3,573,584. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

