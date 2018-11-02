FY2018 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (HUN) Cut by Analyst

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.49. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Huntsman by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Huntsman by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after buying an additional 204,310 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 47,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

