FY2018 EPS Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Boosted by Analyst

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Zukin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CDAY. William Blair upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

