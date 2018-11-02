FY2018 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 229.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 140.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $287,365.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,104 shares in the company, valued at $516,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Barr purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,522.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

