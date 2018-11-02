FY2018 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Cut by Analyst

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($7.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 455.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.36. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $729,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 56.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 208.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $1,411,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $162,081.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

