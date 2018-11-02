FY2018 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. FIG Partners lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cowen raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $118.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.17 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

