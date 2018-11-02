FY2018 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Allison Transmission in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.46. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research set a $50.00 target price on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

Shares of ALSN opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.52 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.34% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $242,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,606.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,470 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $228,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,664 shares of company stock valued at $20,046,606. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 96.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $2,535,000. Burney Co. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 77.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $1,570,000.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

